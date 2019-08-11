KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Barbara Houser


1936 - 2019
Barbara Houser Obituary

AUBURN - Barbara L. Houser, 83, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home in rural Auburn.

She was born March 4, 1936, in Fort Wayne to the late Homer and Luella (Kerns) Shaneyfelt.

She married Raymond Houser on Sept. 26, 1987, in DeKalb County, and he survives.

Mrs. Houser worked for Eagle-Picher Industries in the plastics division and later retired from R3 Composites.

Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Randy and Judy Wojciechowski of Decatur, Joe and Hope Wojciechowski of Auburn, Luella Wojciechowski of Kendallville and Tina Slone of Florida; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Art Dibble of Fort Wayne; and a brother and sister-in-law, Herb and Sue Shaneyfelt of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Burial will take place at Maumee Cemetery in Antwerp, Ohio.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 11, 2019
