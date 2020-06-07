CORUNNA - Barbara Lou Hovarter, 82 died Friday June 5, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.

She was born April 27, 1938 in Albion to Leonard Tracy and Nelda Berniece (Keister) Cooper.

Barbara worked at Zanxx until her retirement. She was a member of the Cedar Creek Antique Engine and Tractor Club and volunteered at the Heimach Center. She was a member of Zion 16 Lutheran Church until it closed its doors and then became a member of Maple Grove Methodist Church.

Barbara married John Hovarter on April 1, 1995 and he survives in Corunna.

Also surviving is a daughter, Robin (Bob) LaCrosse of Evansville and a son Tony (Maggie) Swogger of Connerville, two step daughters, Shari Gebert of Auburn and Lynnette (Todd) Duval of Auburn, nine grandchildren, Ryan (Meagan) LaCrosse, Rachel (Jimmy) Gordon, Trevor Gebert, Ted (Hannah) Swogger, Bonuene (Chad Crider) Gebert, Michael Swogger, Jimmy (Zoe Draper) Duval, Makayla Duval, and Jacob Swogger; seven great-grandchildren, Caden, Jada, Madison, Miley, Kora, Johnny and Cole; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Nancy Cooper of Albion, sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Duke Snyder of Albion, a sister-in-law, Deanna Cooper and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne Cooper.

Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow in Corunna Cemetery. Calling is 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be given in Barbara's name to the Heimach Center. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.