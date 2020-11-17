1/1
Barbara Kepple
1927 - 2020
Barbara Kepple

VAN WERT, Ohio - Barbara Jane (Stiles) Kepple, 93, of Pleasant Township, Van Wert, Ohio, passed away at 7:52 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1927, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of the late Warren Albert and Mabel Elizabeth (Richter) Stiles.

She married Fred Plumber Kepple on Aug. 23, 1947, and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2012. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Fedrick Stiles.

Family survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Brian DeLucenay, of Van Wert.

Barbara worked for eight years at Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett, Indiana, where she was known as an excellent dipper. Barbara also worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was a member of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa Sorority.

Barbara loved to go fishing with her family.

Graveside services took place Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.

Preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 17, 2020.
