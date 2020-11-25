ANGOLA - Barbara Higgins Leite, 94, of Angola, Indiana, peacefully passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

She was born on March 7, 1926, in Adrian, Michigan, to James and Elizabeth (Mulligan) Higgins.

Barbara received her bachelor's degree in education at Sienna Heights College, Sienna Heights, Michigan.

She married Dr. Richard Joseph Leite on Nov. 19, 1955.

Barbara was a teacher and taught English and Spanish in public schools. She had also worked for Washtenaw County, Michigan as a social worker.

Most importantly, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Barbara was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.

She enjoyed reading, politics and was an avid antique collector.

Surviving are her children, Mark (Karen) Leite, of Denver, North Carolina, Jeffrey (Lynne) Leite, of Laguna Hills, California, and Mary Leite, of Fremont, Indiana. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Alicia (Drew) Hartley, Joshua (Melissa) Leite, Ryan Leite, Rachel Leite, Logan Berlew, Katie Berlew and Lukas Berlew; and her four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Caleb, Niko and Luciana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Dr. Richard Joseph Leite, on Feb. 13, 2010; and siblings, Dr. J. Higgins, Jane Gregory, Helen Reid and Claire Higgins.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.