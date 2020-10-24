AVILLA - Barbara J. Ott, 78, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Auburn Village Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born on June 29, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard and Garnette (Schindler) Conrad.

She married Paul Ott on Oct 15, 1960, in Fort Wayne. Paul preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2000.

Barb worked at Magnavox for many years, and retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville, after 20 years of service.

She enjoyed many things, including gardening, sewing and spending winters in North Fort Meyers, Florida.

She also belonged to the Red Hat club. Most of all, she will be remembered as a loving mom, grandma, and great-grandma.

Barb was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.

She is survived by sons, Ken (Marlene) Ott and Steve (Kristi Baker) Ott; daughter, Sherri (Mike) Patillo; grandchildren, Janet, Jill, Jeff, Derrick, Bree, Josh, Kyla, Samantha, Kenzi and Madi; and great grandchildren, Shaye, Cohan, Kayne, Maddex, Avah, Lilly, Asher, Mariah, Monica, Jade and Josey. Also surviving are brothers, John (Alice) Conrad and David (Jeri) Conrad; and sister, Lois Eninger.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, Timothy; and grandson, Lucas Michael Paul Patillo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 113 W. Albion St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Pastor Patrick Kuhlman will officiate.

Visitation will also be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.

Those attending the funeral or visitation will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth.

Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Avilla.

Contributions in Barb's memory may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or National MS Society.

To leave an online condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.