Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
1937 - 2019
Barbara Owsley Obituary

WOLCOTTVILLE - Barbara Marie Owsley, 82, of Wolcottville, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 6:15 p.m. at her residence.

She was born March 6, 1937, in Kendallville, to Carl and Lola Marie (Miller) Kline.

On Aug. 6, 1956, in Kendallville, she married Jearl Owsley. He preceded her in death in 1985.

She was a 1955 graduate of Kendallville High School.

Mrs. Owsley retired from Walmart in Kendallville, after working there for seven years.

Barbara was an avid bird watcher, loved her pets, and dearly loved her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Lockhart, of North Webster; two sons, Jerry Lee (Amy) Owsley, of Wolcottville, and Franklin (Penny Hepler) Owsley, of North Webster; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Scofield, of Howe.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Billy Carl Owsley in 1992; a sister, Josephine Becker; and five brothers, Carl Eugene Kline, Billy William Kline, Oscar Edward Kline, Raymond Kline and Frank Kline.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Mike Owsley officiating. Burial will be at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Calling is Monday, July 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Noble County.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 19, 2019
