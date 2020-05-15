|
ANGOLA - Barbara "Barb" E. Petersen, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Albert G. and Clara (Schuster) Volz.
She was raised in Fort Wayne, graduating from Concordia High School in 1943.
On June 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to her loving husband, Elmar "Pete" Petersen at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1989.
She and Pete moved to Angola, Indiana, in 1972, where they were both active members of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Barb enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers. She loved reading, writing, teaching Sunday school, studying the Bible and attending other church functions.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Albert Volz.
She is survived by five children, Dane (Lynne) Petersen, of Red Wing, Minnesota, Jon (Marlene) Petersen, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sue (Ken) Tiller, of Ashley, Indiana, Keith Petersen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kent "Jason" (Malena) Petersen, of Austin, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be private at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date, with an opportunity for friends and family to share memories and celebrate her life.
The family requests memorials in memory of Barbara Petersen may be given to Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 Williams St., Angola, and/or Smile Train, 633 3rd Ave. 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
