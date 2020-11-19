1/
Barbara Ridgway
1928 - 2020
AUBURN - Barbara E. Ridgway, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away of natural causes, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1928, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Clint E. "Jack" and Bessie (Hampshire) Richardson.

Barbara was a 1946 graduate of Waterloo High School.

She married Robert F. Ridgway on Aug. 15, 1948, in Auburn, and he passed away on April 9, 1993.

She worked as a telephone operator for 19 years, retiring in 1978.

Barbara was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Auburn.

She loved to sew, quilt and embroider. Barbara loved her cats and her telephone girls.

She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society and Foxy Ladies.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa A. and Jeff Foulks, of Auburn; two sisters-in-law, Eileen Ridgway, of Auburn and Eloise Platter, of Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers, Eugene "Jack" Richardson, Gerald Good and Wilbur Good.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society or American Heart Association.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
