Barbara Rinard

BUTLER - Barbara Ann Rinard, age 85, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

Mrs. Rinard was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 8, 1935, to Ervin and Josephine (Winebrenner) Acker.

She married Clarence Rinard on Aug. 17, 1963, in Spencerville. He survives in Butler.

Mrs. Rinard was a homemaker. She also worked for Commercial Sharing in Butler for three years.

She was a member of Butler United Methodist Church and she was a former member of the Eagles Auxillary in Butler.

Survivors include her husband, Clarence Rinard, of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, John and Lisa Austin, of Clearwater, Florida; daughter and son-in-law; Pamela and Wesley Lockard, of Butler; five grandchildren, Brian Rinard, Joshua Rinard, Peter Rinard, Stacie Haverstock and Christopher Lockard; many great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Norman Rinard, of Spencerville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson, Ezra Watkins.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from 1-2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Chaplin Cheryl Hayes officiating.

Burial will take place at South Milford Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 22, 2020.
