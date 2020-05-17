KPCNews Obituaries
AVILLA - Barbara L. Schrock, 89, of Avilla, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home, Avilla where she had resided since 2008.

Mrs. Schrock resided in Kendallville from 2003 until moving to Avilla. She previously resided in Wolcottville since 1950.

She retired from Wolcottville Printing in 1993 after 20 years.

She was born November 23, 1930, in Fort Wayne to Clarence and Catherine (Dennis) Hensch. They preceded her in death.

On September 17, 1950, she married Darwin E. Schrock at the Grace Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1986.

Surviving are three daughters, Lorelei (Jerry) Friend of Auburn, Rhonda (William) Saurbek of Jackson, Michigan, and Jill Pelfrey of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Phil Friend, Grant (Tiffany) Friend, Jeff (Sara) Friend, Ben (Izzy Sanchez) Davis, Gabriel Saurbek, Nicole (Brian) Young, and Shawn Pelfrey; five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Page, Keegan Friend, Maddison Gearhart, Mackenzee Gearhart, and Parker Gearhart; and a sister, Kay Cohen of Sherman Oaks, California.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Shopoff and Sharon Harter.

Private graveside services will be held with Pastor Regan Ford and Chaplain Tom Novy officiating.

A live broadcast of the graveside service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Wednesday, May 20, at 1 p.m.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made to the or Ascension Sacred Heart Home. Memorials may be mailed to Young Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 341, Wolcottville, Indiana, 46795.

Wolcottville, Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on May 17, 2020
