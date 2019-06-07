KPCNews Obituaries
|
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
Barbara Timmerman
SPENCERVILLE - Barbara A. Timmerman, 84, passed on with open arms to her Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1935, in St. Joe, Indiana, to the Willard L. & Olive "Dessie" (Mettert) Hurni. They are deceased.

She married Howard "Pete" Timmerman on Dec. 4, 1954, at St. Joe Church of Christ.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Pete Timmerman, of Spencerville; children, Richard (Lisa) Timmerman, of Warsaw, and Pamela (Roger) Beedy, of Leo; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Doris Hurni, of Valparaiso.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dianne K. Timmerman; sisters, Leila M. Moore and Lois "Jean" Shockley; brother, Maurice Hurni; and brothers-in-law, Paul A. Moore and Hearsel "Bud" Shockley.

Barb worked as a waitress at Eat n' Haus Restaurant in Spencerville for many years.

She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who was always helping with whatever needed done.

"Barb was my wife for 64 years, six months and one day. We laughed together, had fun together, wept together and worshiped together. We enjoyed each other. Barbie, I will miss you greatly. Thanks for being my wife. Love you always."

She enjoyed sports and tending to the many flowers she and her husband planted and was known by many Spencerville residents as the "Walking Lady".

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Spencerville and attended County Line Church of God in Auburn.

Calling will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.

Services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 3 p.m., with calling one hour prior at the funeral home with Pastors Lynn Hart and Steve Schlatter and officiating.

Burial will be held at White City Cemetery, Spencerville, Indiana.

Memorials to The Cheer Guild, Riley Hospital for Children, 702 Barnhill Drive, Room 4510, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or White City Cemetery, P.O. Box 72, Spencerville, IN 46788.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.

To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 7, 2019
