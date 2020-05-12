KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Funeral service
Private
Hite Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Conley Obituary

HUDSON - Beatrice Conley, age 79, formerly of Hudson, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mrs. Conley was born in Handshoe, Kentucky, to Allen and Pearlie (Collins) Patrick. They preceded her in death.

She married Denzil Conley on Feb. 2, 1963, in Clintwood, Virginia.

She was employed with Eagle Pitcher in Ashley for 25 years, before retiring in 2001.

Bea was beloved by many and most certainly by her children and family. She loved her husband and was faithfully married to him for 54 years, until death separated them on Jan. 2, 2018, when Denzil passed on.

Cooking was Bea's passion and purpose in life. She loved to cook up huge sit-down meals for her family to enjoy. She loved spending quality time with her children and grandchildren and it was well-known that she was the boss around the house!

Survivors include her sons, Denzil Duane Conley, of Hudson and Dannie Ray Conley, of Hudson; daughter, Theresa Lynn and Todd Heller, of Hudson; five granddaughters, Chrystal Conley, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Courtney and Dylan Moore, of Garrett, Indiana, Brittney Teller, of Hudson, Abby Teller, of Hudson, and Megan Conley, of Wolcottville; brother, James and Tina Patrick, of South Milford; and sister, Versie Elliott, of Printer, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Denzil; brothers, William Patrick and Madison "Mack" Patrick; and a sister, Bessie Salyers.

A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Burial will take place at Wright Cemetery near Hudson.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -