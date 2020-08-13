Beatrice Davis

KENDALLVILLE - Beatrice Irene Davis, age 91, of Kendallville, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.

Mrs. Davis was born in Corunna, Indiana on May 31, 1929 to Warren D. and Cora M. (Beckberger) Hovarter. She married Richard Lee Davis on July 14, 1948 in Kendallville and he preceded her in death at an early in Oct. of 1978.

She was employed with Taylor Made in Kendallville for 22 years.

Survivors include daughter, Darlene Ritchie, of Kendallville; daughter, Cheri and Michael Shearer, of Ligonier; son, Michael and Wanda Davis, of Avilla; daughter, Vickie and Donald Wallen of Wawaka. Ten grandchildren Scott and Nila Ritchie, of Ligonier; Chad and Kendra Ritchie, of Kendallville; Staci Moser, of Ligonier; Jason Wert and his fiancé, Cindy Newman, of Kendallville; Dawn and Dennis Mast, of Avilla; Doug and Jenny Davis, of Kendallville; Jeremy and Josie Wallen, of Wawaka; Nathan Wallen, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City and Naomi and Keith Wooten, of Wolcottville. Twenty-six great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; four brothers, Virgil Getts, Donald Getts, James Hovarter, and Jack Hovarter; one sister, Betty Easterday.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville with her grandsons as casket bearers.

Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Shelter.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.