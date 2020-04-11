KPCNews Obituaries
|
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harvest Community Church
1101 Town St
Kendallville, IN
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Harvest Community Church
Belinda Dobson


1971 - 2020
Belinda Dobson Obituary

AVILLA - Belinda Lynn Dobson, 48, of Avilla, Indiana, died unexpectedly, at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Belinda was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on June 18, 1971, to Donald Ray Green and Barbara Ellen (Spriggs) Green.

Belinda was a beloved wife, mother and homemaker. She married Carl David Dobson in Lisbon on June 6, 2005.

Her survivors include her mother, Barbara Green, of Kendallville; husband, Carl Dobson, of Avilla; daughters, Courtnie Elizabeth Uphold, of Avilla, Serenity Laine Dobson, of Avilla, and Heather Nicole and Mason Demaree, of Kendallville; son, Zechariah David Dodson, of Avilla; brothers, Donald Green, of Wolcottville, and Corbit and Jessica Green, of Avilla; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her.

Belinda was preceded in death by her father, Donald Ray in 2017; and her daughter, Taylor Rain Dobson in 2005.

Visitation will be held, while respecting physical distancing rules, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Harvest Community Church, 1101 Town St., Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Harvest Community Church, with Pastor Brad Darr officiating.

Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery, near Albion.

Casketbearers will be Alex Green, Mitch Sizemore, Jeremy Jarman, Duane Green, Donald Green, Corbit Green and Laith Lewis.

Donations may be made to Hite Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 11, 2020
