Belinda Dobson Obituary

AVILLA - Belinda Lynn Dobson, 48, of Avilla, Indiana, died unexpectedly, at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 social restrictions, visitation and funeral services will not be held at Harvest Community Church, as previously published.

A private funeral service for 10 family members only, will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Brad Darr officiating.

Visitation will be open, but limited to 10 people at a time, prior to the service at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery, near Albion.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 14, 2020
