ANGOLA - Belinda Lee Smolek, 59, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on July 31, 1961, in Goshen, Indiana, to Richard Smolek and Sherryl (Campbell) Smolek Doehrman.

Belinda had worked at Walmart Distribution Center in Coldwater, Michigan.

Surviving are her son, Nicholas Smolek; brother, Richard (Colette) Smolek, of Fremont, Indiana; and two sisters, Brenda Hudson, of Angola, Indiana, and Jolene (Gregg) Poradzisz, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her stepmother, Judy Doehrman; stepbrothers, Tom Doehrman, Terry Miller, Tim Miller and Mike Miller; and stepsister, Sara Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sheryl Gravely; stepfather, Thomas Doehrman; and stepbrothers, Greg Doehrman and Jerry Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the banquet room at Sutton's Deli, on the public square in Angola, Indiana.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.