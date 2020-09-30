1/1
Belinda Smolek
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Belinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Belinda Lee Smolek, 59, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on July 31, 1961, in Goshen, Indiana, to Richard Smolek and Sherryl (Campbell) Smolek Doehrman.

Belinda had worked at Walmart Distribution Center in Coldwater, Michigan.

Surviving are her son, Nicholas Smolek; brother, Richard (Colette) Smolek, of Fremont, Indiana; and two sisters, Brenda Hudson, of Angola, Indiana, and Jolene (Gregg) Poradzisz, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her stepmother, Judy Doehrman; stepbrothers, Tom Doehrman, Terry Miller, Tim Miller and Mike Miller; and stepsister, Sara Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sheryl Gravely; stepfather, Thomas Doehrman; and stepbrothers, Greg Doehrman and Jerry Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the banquet room at Sutton's Deli, on the public square in Angola, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Sutton's Deli
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weicht Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved