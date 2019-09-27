KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
Belle Rowe


1931 - 2019
Belle Rowe Obituary

ANGOLA - Belle E. Rowe, 88, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 1, 1931, in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, to David and Trula Harveson.

Belle married Elliott C. Rowe Jr., on May 1, 1953, in Newport News, Virginia. He preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2005. They had six children.

Belle worked at Jeep in Toledo, Ohio, and retired in 1985. She also worked at Bostwick Braun, and Q C Onics, and also a few other plants in Indiana.

Her survivors include five children, Kenny Rowe, of Edmonton, Kentucky, Donna Justice, of Canton, North Carolina, Trula Allen, of Hillsdale, Michigan, Elliott Rowe III, of Angola, Indiana, and Christopher Rowe, of Coldwater, Michigan; and a whole host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; family and friends.

Belle was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Rowe Jr.; a son, Everett Rowe, on Dec. 6, 2015; and her parents, David and Trula (Magaha) Harveson.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, at Beams Funeral Home.

Belle will be laid to rest following the service at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory are requested to Hospice of Hillsdale County.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 27, 2019
