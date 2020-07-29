1/1
Benjamin Swank
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GARRETT - Benjamin I. Swank, 72, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday July 27, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1948, in Altona, Indiana, to Leonard Arley and Luella Mae (Ruch) Swank.

Ben was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and worked for 47 years at Kraft Foods.

He was a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge, Garrett Eagles, Garrett American Legion and he loved to bowl.

He married Linda Paight on April 22, 1972, at Garrett United Methodist Church and she passed away just two weeks ago on July 13, 2020.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Randy (Tammy) Swank, of Florida, Dawn (Jeff) Mauer, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Terry (Lisa) Swank, of Garrett; 10 grandchildren, Nicole Hawn, Anthony Swank, Sharayah Henry, Haley Swank, Clayton Mauer, Trista Mauer, Jayden Swank, Demetri Swank, Benjamin Swank and Michaela Swank; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Betty Jean, of California, Elizabeth Myers, of Garrett, Francis Linthicum, of Auburn, Jim Swank, of Garrett, Rose Swank, of Garrett, Mary (Larry) Miller, of Garrett, Martha Owens, of Garrett and Paulette (Dave) Kobiela, of Garrett; brother-in-law, LeRoy Paight, of Howe; and a sister-in-law, Delora Harker, of LaGrange.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, Donald Swank.

Services will be 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Calling is two hours prior to the service on Thursday, from 11 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the family c/o Terry Swank, to help with expenses.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
01:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved