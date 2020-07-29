GARRETT - Benjamin I. Swank, 72, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday July 27, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1948, in Altona, Indiana, to Leonard Arley and Luella Mae (Ruch) Swank.

Ben was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and worked for 47 years at Kraft Foods.

He was a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge, Garrett Eagles, Garrett American Legion and he loved to bowl.

He married Linda Paight on April 22, 1972, at Garrett United Methodist Church and she passed away just two weeks ago on July 13, 2020.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Randy (Tammy) Swank, of Florida, Dawn (Jeff) Mauer, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Terry (Lisa) Swank, of Garrett; 10 grandchildren, Nicole Hawn, Anthony Swank, Sharayah Henry, Haley Swank, Clayton Mauer, Trista Mauer, Jayden Swank, Demetri Swank, Benjamin Swank and Michaela Swank; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Betty Jean, of California, Elizabeth Myers, of Garrett, Francis Linthicum, of Auburn, Jim Swank, of Garrett, Rose Swank, of Garrett, Mary (Larry) Miller, of Garrett, Martha Owens, of Garrett and Paulette (Dave) Kobiela, of Garrett; brother-in-law, LeRoy Paight, of Howe; and a sister-in-law, Delora Harker, of LaGrange.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, Donald Swank.

Services will be 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Calling is two hours prior to the service on Thursday, from 11 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the family c/o Terry Swank, to help with expenses.

