Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Swan Cemetery
south of Avilla, IN
Bennie Grimm


1933 - 2019
Bennie Grimm Obituary

AVILLA - Bennie L. Grimm, 85, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health in Kendallville.

He was born on Nov 27, 1933, in LaOtto, Indiana, to Woodrow and Mary Jane (Sloffer) Grimm.

On April 18, 1953, in Avilla, he married Jeanne Moore. She preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2011.

Bennie was a mechanic with Zollner Corporation for 45 years, retiring in 1996.

He is survived by a son, Tracy (Penney) Grimm, of Avilla; and daughter, Kelly (Dallas) Landers, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Tyler Grimm, Lauren Grimm, and Gene (Katrina) Landers; and great-grandchildren, Carmen, Chloe, and Caliber. Also surviving is a sister, Barbara Teague, of Fort Wayne.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Swan Cemetery, south of Avilla.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 20, 2019
