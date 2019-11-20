|
AVILLA - Bennie L. Grimm, 85, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health in Kendallville.
He was born on Nov 27, 1933, in LaOtto, Indiana, to Woodrow and Mary Jane (Sloffer) Grimm.
On April 18, 1953, in Avilla, he married Jeanne Moore. She preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2011.
Bennie was a mechanic with Zollner Corporation for 45 years, retiring in 1996.
He is survived by a son, Tracy (Penney) Grimm, of Avilla; and daughter, Kelly (Dallas) Landers, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Tyler Grimm, Lauren Grimm, and Gene (Katrina) Landers; and great-grandchildren, Carmen, Chloe, and Caliber. Also surviving is a sister, Barbara Teague, of Fort Wayne.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Swan Cemetery, south of Avilla.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 20, 2019