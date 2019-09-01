|
ORLAND - Bernadette "Bernie" Sutton, age 86, of Orland passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola.
She was born on September 26, 1932 in Fort Wayne to Donald and Alice (Richardson) Alday; they preceded her in death.
Bernadette graduated from Orland High School in 1950.
She married Homer Sutton, Jr. on June 3, 1951 at the Orland United Methodist Church. Homer preceded her in death on June 14, 2004.
Bernadette worked for 30 years for the Prairie Heights Cafeteria for the high school and middle school and retired in 1996.
She was a member of the Orland United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Danny Sutton, and Mark Sutton, both of Orland, a grandson, Gary Sutton (Jolene) of Orland, two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Lexis, and a brother, Richard (Linda) Alday of Fort Wayne.
She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Hanna Sutton.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Orland United Methodist Church, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland.
Memorial donations in her memory are requested to the Orland Fire and Rescue.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, 495-2915.