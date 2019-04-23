OTTER LAKE - Bernard Earl Bosley, age 68, of Otter Lake, near Fremont, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola.

Mr. Bosley was born Sept. 11, 1950, in Tell City, to Paul H. and Martha Rosella (Kress) Bosley. His parents are now deceased.

Surviving brothers are John Bosley of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Dick Bosley of Cincinnati Ohio. Sisters are Patricia Lahey of Greenfield and Martha Bosley of Greenfield. Surviving sons are Shannon Bosley and Sean Bosley, both of Indianapolis.

He honorably served his country in the United States Army and worked for the Civil Service at the VA Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was a member of the VFW Post 7205 of Angola and American Legion Post 31 of Angola.

Services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m at VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St.m Angola. The VFW post chaplain and the American Legion post honor guard will take part.

Cremation was chosen.

Memorials are to the .