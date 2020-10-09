HOWE - Bernard "Les" Peters, 88, of Howe, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

Les was born on Sept. 13, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Joseph C. and Evelyn (Martin) Peters.

He worked for many years at Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan, working in the factory and as a truck driver.

On Sept. 30, 1955, he married Betty Smith. She preceded Les in death on May 3, 2020.

Les was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country from August 1950 until July 1953.

He was a member of LaGrange American Legion Post #215 and Brighton Chapel Church.

Surviving Les are his two daughters, Diane Yoder, of The Colony, Texas, and Lorrie (Larry) Watson, of Howe; and a son, Larry Peters, of LaGrange; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Les was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; three sisters, Lorriane Winchster, Eileen Newhouser and June Hughes; and three brothers; Raymond (Bud) Peters, Eugene Peters and Joe Peters.

A viewing will take place at Brighton Chapel Church on Monday, Oct 12, 2020, from 4-7 p.m.

Funeral services for Les will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the church.

Pastor Rustin Krapfl will officiate the services and burial will take place at Brighton Cemetery in Howe, Indiana.

Memorials may be contributed in Les's memory to Brighton Chapel Church.

