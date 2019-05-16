ALBION - Bert R. Foster, age 61, of Albion, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Bert was born in Kendallville on May 22, 1957, to the late Robert E. and Thelma L. (King) Foster. He graduated from Central Noble High School in 1975 and was a lifetime farmer. He married Christine Marie Hague on June 25, 1994, at the Rehoboth Missionary Church near Albion. Bert was a member of the Rehoboth Missionary Church, Noble County Gideons, and an AWANA leader.

Survivors include: wife, Chris Foster of Albion; son, Thad Foster of Albion; sister, Martha and Greg Beauchamp of rural Kendallville; sister, Nancy and Stan Jacob of Albion.

Also, Chris' siblings and Bert's brothers and sisters-in-law: Dave and Val Hague of Albion; Bill Hague of Homer, Alaska; Jim and Susan Balthrop of College Station, Texas; Kent and Susie Hague of Fort Wayne; Dan and Susie Hague of Albion; Diane and Joe Robinson of Albion; Debbie Robinson and Terry Inlow of Albion; Amy and Brent Driebelbis of Churubusco; and Judy Herendeen of Albion. Many nieces and nephews survive, including Joshua Beauchamp, Rebecca Schroeder, Michael Jacob and Jeffery Jacob.

Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at Merriam Christian Chapel with a funeral service held at 5 p.m. Pastor Joseph Snider and Pastor Jon Stoltzfus will officiate the funeral. Following the funeral service, there will be an extended time of gathering with refreshments served from 6-8 p.m.

A committal service and burial will take place Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery near Kendallville.

Casketbearers will be Thad Foster, Joshua Beauchamp, Jeffrey Jacob, Michael Jacob, Tom Hague, Ben Hague and Brent Driebelbis.

Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International.

