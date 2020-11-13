1/1
Bertha Carmicheal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AVILLA - Bertha Inis (Fultz) Carmicheal, 86, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on March 17, 1934, in Moorhead, Kentucky, to Otis and Ida (Stevens) Fultz. They preceded her in death.

She married William Cletus (Clet) Carmicheal on June 20, 1950, in Crown Point, Indiana, and he survives.

She proudly received her GED through Dana in May 1986, and retired from Dana in Churubusco.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and canning. Her greatest joy was being with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Janet (Bill) Barnhart, Judy Flowers, Ruth (Bud) Withrow, Gary "Rick" (Julie) Carmicheal and Roger (Deb) Carmicheal; grandchildren, Billy (Tammie) Barnhart, Mike (Sandra) Barnhart, Paula Jordan, Karen (Ron Borton) Clark-Losinski, Shelley (Chad) Jacob, Amy (Marc) Leatherman, Alecia (Joel) Hudson, Erika (Larry) Katon and their families. Also surviving is a sister, Clara Caldwell.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Faye Lands, Hildreth Sweeny, Scharlotte Johnson and Gaythel White.

There will be no visitation. Private family services will be held with Pastor Philip Rigdon officiating.

Burial will be at Avilla Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family requests any memorials may be made to Common Grace Ministries Friendship Connection, Noble County Public Library Avilla Branch or a charity of the donor's choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at harperfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved