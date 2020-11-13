AVILLA - Bertha Inis (Fultz) Carmicheal, 86, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on March 17, 1934, in Moorhead, Kentucky, to Otis and Ida (Stevens) Fultz. They preceded her in death.

She married William Cletus (Clet) Carmicheal on June 20, 1950, in Crown Point, Indiana, and he survives.

She proudly received her GED through Dana in May 1986, and retired from Dana in Churubusco.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and canning. Her greatest joy was being with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Janet (Bill) Barnhart, Judy Flowers, Ruth (Bud) Withrow, Gary "Rick" (Julie) Carmicheal and Roger (Deb) Carmicheal; grandchildren, Billy (Tammie) Barnhart, Mike (Sandra) Barnhart, Paula Jordan, Karen (Ron Borton) Clark-Losinski, Shelley (Chad) Jacob, Amy (Marc) Leatherman, Alecia (Joel) Hudson, Erika (Larry) Katon and their families. Also surviving is a sister, Clara Caldwell.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Faye Lands, Hildreth Sweeny, Scharlotte Johnson and Gaythel White.

There will be no visitation. Private family services will be held with Pastor Philip Rigdon officiating.

Burial will be at Avilla Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family requests any memorials may be made to Common Grace Ministries Friendship Connection, Noble County Public Library Avilla Branch or a charity of the donor's choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at harperfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.