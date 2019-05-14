ANGOLA - Bertha L. Waymire, 107, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Aperion Care in Angola.

She was Steuben County's oldest resident.

She was born March 4, 1912, in Pleasant Lake to the late Frank and Mae (Worthington) Platt.

She married Carl Waymire on Jan. 19, 1935, at the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death on July 20, 1999.

Mrs. Waymire was a graduate of Pleasant Lake High School. She was a secretary at the Pleasant Lake Elementary School for 18 years. She was a member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church where she was very active and a member of the Ladies Aid. She had taken pictures of every church in Steuben County, which she occasionally showed to organizations. She was known as Mrs. Clown when she worked with the Well Child Clinic. She was also a member of the Pleasant Lake Study Club, Babes-in-the- Woods Camping Club and the Alpha Farmers Club.

Surviving is one son: Don (Sharon) Waymire of Commerce, Michigan; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, two daughters-in-law, Carol Waymire of Houston, Texas, and Gail Waymire of LaPorte; and a stepbrother, Jerry (Anna M.) Platt of Hudson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl; two sons,Dave and Richard Waymire; two brothers, Russell and Paul Platt; two sisters, Martha Hamby and Pauline Barron; and a stepsister, Sue Orwig.

Visitation for Bertha will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West Street, Angola.

Services will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tamra J. Gerber officiating and calling one hour prior to services at the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 3401 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 3401 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.

To leave condolences, visit hejohnson.fh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.