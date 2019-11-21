KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Waterloo Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Carlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Carlton


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Carlton Obituary

Thibodaux, La. - Bessie M. (Mergy) Carlton, 83, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She was born in Waterloo, Indiana, on Oct. 29, 1935, to Paul H. and Bertha E. (May) Mergy.

Bessie was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years before retiring in August 2002.

She was a member of Houma Beauty Shop Quartet for six years when she lived in Louisiana, after her retirement, and she was also a member of D.A.R.

Bessie married Joseph H. Carlton on July 15, 1985, in Burton, Alabama, and he has passed away.

She is survived by three sons, Allen L. Morrison, Jerry W. Morrison, and Thomas G. Morrison; four grandchildren, Christine Cook, Michelle Cook, Jeff Cook and Jerry W. "JR" Morrison Jr.; a sister, Penny King; and five brothers, James Mergy, Bob Mergy, Mark Polloni, Terry Mewhorter and Tom Mewhorter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Hazel Mergy; husband; and a daughter, Barbara J. Morrison.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Waterloo Cemetery, with the Rev. Michael Halferty officiating.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -