|
Thibodaux, La. - Bessie M. (Mergy) Carlton, 83, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
She was born in Waterloo, Indiana, on Oct. 29, 1935, to Paul H. and Bertha E. (May) Mergy.
Bessie was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years before retiring in August 2002.
She was a member of Houma Beauty Shop Quartet for six years when she lived in Louisiana, after her retirement, and she was also a member of D.A.R.
Bessie married Joseph H. Carlton on July 15, 1985, in Burton, Alabama, and he has passed away.
She is survived by three sons, Allen L. Morrison, Jerry W. Morrison, and Thomas G. Morrison; four grandchildren, Christine Cook, Michelle Cook, Jeff Cook and Jerry W. "JR" Morrison Jr.; a sister, Penny King; and five brothers, James Mergy, Bob Mergy, Mark Polloni, Terry Mewhorter and Tom Mewhorter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Hazel Mergy; husband; and a daughter, Barbara J. Morrison.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Waterloo Cemetery, with the Rev. Michael Halferty officiating.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.