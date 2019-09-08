KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethanne Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethanne Taylor


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bethanne Taylor Obituary

Bethanne Taylor

RALEIGH, N.C - Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, N.C., died peacefully with family present on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Duke Medical Pavilion, Durham, N.C.

She was born Feb. 20, 1955, in Richmond, Va.

Ms. Taylor is a graduate of R. Nelson Snider High School in 1973, Fort Wayne, Ind., and a multicertificate holder of advanced programs in Sales, Marketing, Educational Recruitment, and Business.

Her life's work involved placing graduates, older adults, and veterans into careers at accredited educational institutions. Her work moved her throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Most recently, she received top accolades as Director of Admissions at Achieve Test Prep in Raleigh, N.C., a placement service for nurses, med techs, and veteran medics into baccalaureate or higher degrees. A consummate professional, Ms.Taylor believed in the power of education towards independence - her mantra in life.

Bethanne, a lifelong pet owner, always made room for the abandoned and she enjoyed

fashion, wine culture, self-improvement, and a good joke! She is a much-loved

granddaughter, daughter, sister, co-worker, and friend.

She is survived by sisters, Colette (John) Cuomo of McCormick, S.C., and Marcia (Lewis) Doell of Leo, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Beverly Taylor, Auburn,

Ind.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Warwick, of

Galion, Ohio.

A memorial gathering will be held Oct. 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Ind. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Fort Wayne, on Oct. 19.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 and Leader Dogs For the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bethanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now