Bethanne Taylor
RALEIGH, N.C - Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, N.C., died peacefully with family present on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Duke Medical Pavilion, Durham, N.C.
She was born Feb. 20, 1955, in Richmond, Va.
Ms. Taylor is a graduate of R. Nelson Snider High School in 1973, Fort Wayne, Ind., and a multicertificate holder of advanced programs in Sales, Marketing, Educational Recruitment, and Business.
Her life's work involved placing graduates, older adults, and veterans into careers at accredited educational institutions. Her work moved her throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.
Most recently, she received top accolades as Director of Admissions at Achieve Test Prep in Raleigh, N.C., a placement service for nurses, med techs, and veteran medics into baccalaureate or higher degrees. A consummate professional, Ms.Taylor believed in the power of education towards independence - her mantra in life.
Bethanne, a lifelong pet owner, always made room for the abandoned and she enjoyed
fashion, wine culture, self-improvement, and a good joke! She is a much-loved
granddaughter, daughter, sister, co-worker, and friend.
She is survived by sisters, Colette (John) Cuomo of McCormick, S.C., and Marcia (Lewis) Doell of Leo, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Beverly Taylor, Auburn,
Ind.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Warwick, of
Galion, Ohio.
A memorial gathering will be held Oct. 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Ind. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Fort Wayne, on Oct. 19.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 and Leader Dogs For the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.