KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethanne Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethanne Taylor


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bethanne Taylor Obituary

RALEIGH, N.C. - Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Aug. 27, 2019, at Duke Medical Pavilion in Durham, North Carolina.

Memorial calling will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.

Memorials in her honor may be made to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN., 46721 or Leader Dogs For the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI., 48307.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook visitwww.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bethanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now