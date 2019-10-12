|
RALEIGH, N.C. - Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Aug. 27, 2019, at Duke Medical Pavilion in Durham, North Carolina.
Memorial calling will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.
Memorials in her honor may be made to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN., 46721 or Leader Dogs For the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI., 48307.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook visitwww.pinningtonfh.com.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 12, 2019