AUBURN - Betty J. Anderson, age 94, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

She was born May 31, 1924, in Fort Wayne to Jay and Lottie (Klinger) Garman.

She married John W. Anderson on Feb. 3, 1945, in Huntertown. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1992.

Mrs. Anderson was a homemaker. She was a member of County Line Church of God in Auburn. She served as a volunteer at the Curiosity Shop in Auburn and she was a member of the Wilmington Township Homemaker Club.

Survivors Include: daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Charles Howe of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Dennis Baughman; three grandchildren, Sarah Haynes, Chris Howe and Adam Howe; two great-granddaughters, Madison Haynes and Kiersten Haynes; several nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Gloria Carper of Pleasant Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Anderson; and two brothers, Ray Garman and Donald Garman.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo. Pastor Steve Schlatter with County Line Church of God will officiate.

Burial will take place in the Leo Cemetery.

Memorials donations may be directed to County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road East, Auburn, IN 46706.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 18, 2019
