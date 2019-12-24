|
KENDALLVILLE - Betty R. Atz, 99, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1920, in Kendallville, to Vern and Mildred (Deibele) Cripe.
She was a 1937 graduate of Avilla High School.
On Aug. 24, 1954, in Rogers City, Michigan, she married Robert J. Atz.
Mrs. Atz was a receptionist for Dr. Radcliff's dentist office in Kendallville for 26 years.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville, Eastern Star, and Tri Kappa.
Betty enjoyed playing Bridge.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Young, of Kendallville; a stepdaughter, Sue Atz Colasurdo, of Pasadena, California; two grandchildren, Brandon Skinner, and Ashley Skinner; two great-grandchildren, Oliver Skinner and Lawson Skinner; a sister, Barbara (Bill) Drerup, of Avilla; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Jessica.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vern Cripe; her mother, Mildred Probst; her husband, Robert Atz; a sister, Marjorie Miller; two brothers, Don Cripe and George Probst; and a stepson James Atz.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S.. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Stan Kessler officiating.
An Eastern Star service will be held 12:40 p.m.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville at a later date.
Calling is Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.