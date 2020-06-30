Betty Crager
AUBURN - Betty Joan Crager, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday June 27, 2020, at Auburn Village Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Auburn.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1927, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Phillip M. and Lalah B. (Nichols) Morr.

She worked at Electric Motors in Garrett for 21 years, before retiring.

Betty loved to read, watch game shows, do crossword puzzles, can vegetables, fish, go to garage sales, Sunday drives to see nature, nature walks, seeing her grandkids, reading about history, crocheting, sewing, flowers, plants and was a very good cook, but what she loved most of all was her family.

She married Raymond Crager on Oct. 22, 1949, in Stroh, Indiana, and he passed away on Aug. 14, 2017.

Surviving are two sons and three daughters, Larry (Kathy) Crager, of Curtis, Michigan, Maynard (Merry) Crager, of Pleasant Lake, Linda L. (Joseph) Allen, of Auburn, Sherrill S. Crager, of Auburn and Beth Jehl, of Auburn; 26 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Phillip (Mary Lou) Morr, of Kendallville and George (Becky) Morr, of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Robert Morr; and sister, Rosellyn Childress

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday June 30, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Society.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
