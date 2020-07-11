AUBURN - Betty A. Creager, age 92, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1927, in Auburn, to Raymond A. and Iva Marie (Arens) Weaver.

She was a saleswoman at Stern's Women's Clothing and was a secretary at Electric Motors before she retired.

She married Earl Creager on Aug. 17, 1946, in Kendallville, Indiana, and he died on Nov. 1, 2008.

She was an active member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, and was instrumental in setting up the retail portion of Cup of Blessing, also volunteering her time where needed.

She was also a member of the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Pollyann Creager, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, David G. Creager, of Garrett; two grandsons, Mark Creager, of Garrett and Matthew Creager, of Garrett; three great-grandchildren; and her close friend, Jerry Weller.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Creager; sons, William Creager and Tony Creager; parents, Raymond and Iva Marie Weaver; and daughter in-law, Cindy Creager.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.

Memorials are to Corner Haven Ministries.

Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, is entrusted with the arrangements.