1/
Betty Creager
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Betty A. Creager, age 92, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1927, in Auburn, to Raymond A. and Iva Marie (Arens) Weaver.

She was a saleswoman at Stern's Women's Clothing and was a secretary at Electric Motors before she retired.

She married Earl Creager on Aug. 17, 1946, in Kendallville, Indiana, and he died on Nov. 1, 2008.

She was an active member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, and was instrumental in setting up the retail portion of Cup of Blessing, also volunteering her time where needed.

She was also a member of the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Pollyann Creager, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, David G. Creager, of Garrett; two grandsons, Mark Creager, of Garrett and Matthew Creager, of Garrett; three great-grandchildren; and her close friend, Jerry Weller.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Creager; sons, William Creager and Tony Creager; parents, Raymond and Iva Marie Weaver; and daughter in-law, Cindy Creager.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.

Memorials are to Corner Haven Ministries.

Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Christian Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved