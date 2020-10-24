AUBURN - Betty J. Deininger, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Auburn Village and Rehabilitation.

Betty was born on May 24, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Betty enjoyed handwork, flowers, fishing and spending time with her family.

She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.

She is survived by four daughters and son-in-law, Joan Hursh, of Auburn, Nancy and Russell DiNovo, of Fort Wayne, Diane Bogenschutz, of Auburn and Debbie Mazelin, of Bluffton; son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Nancy Deininger, of Garrett; sister, Joyce Ross, of Decatur; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Deinnger; sons, David, Daniel and Kenneth Deininger; her parents, Clarence and Emma Young; brothers, Charlie and Paul Young; a sister, Revella Kolkman; sons-in-law, Clayton Hursh Sr., Steve Bogenschutz and Leslie Mazelin.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.

Visitation will also be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.

Memorial donations may be made to Children's First Center or Immaculate Conception Church.

Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

