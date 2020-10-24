1/1
Betty Deininger
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Betty J. Deininger, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Auburn Village and Rehabilitation.

Betty was born on May 24, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Betty enjoyed handwork, flowers, fishing and spending time with her family.

She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.

She is survived by four daughters and son-in-law, Joan Hursh, of Auburn, Nancy and Russell DiNovo, of Fort Wayne, Diane Bogenschutz, of Auburn and Debbie Mazelin, of Bluffton; son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Nancy Deininger, of Garrett; sister, Joyce Ross, of Decatur; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Deinnger; sons, David, Daniel and Kenneth Deininger; her parents, Clarence and Emma Young; brothers, Charlie and Paul Young; a sister, Revella Kolkman; sons-in-law, Clayton Hursh Sr., Steve Bogenschutz and Leslie Mazelin.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.

Visitation will also be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.

Memorial donations may be made to Children's First Center or Immaculate Conception Church.

Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved