KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DeWitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty DeWitt


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty DeWitt Obituary

AUBURN - Betty L. DeWitt, 89, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her home in Auburn.

She was born in Indian Head, Pennsylvania, on July 24, 1930, to Peter and Emma (Miller) Sleasman.

She was a 1948 graduate of Connellsville High School, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania.

Betty was a homemaker, an avid reader, and student of the Bible. She was also a great seamstress.

Her family was her pride and joy, and meant everything to her.

She was a very active and faithful member of Indian Village Church of God.

She belonged to the Dorcas Circle of the church and was a longtime member of Chatter Bells Home Demonstration Club.

She married William C. DeWitt on Aug. 6, 1950, in Hagerstown, Maryland, and he passed away Jan. 1, 2010.

Surviving are two sons and four daughters, Sandi (Frank) Davis, of Fort Wayne, Bill DeWitt, of Pemberville, Ohio, Susan (Dan) Davis, of Garrett, Rick (Lori) DeWitt, of Auburn, Sheri (Mark) George, of Auburn, and Shelly (Rick) Richter, of Indianapolis; 15 grandchildren, Cristy Greene, Brian (Amber) Davis, Lisa (Ron) Hickman, Nathan (Chelsea) DeWitt, Jesse DeWitt, Isaac (Annie) DeWitt, Emerald (Jared) Yorke, Jedd Davis, Mellow (Thoger) Lund, Calvin George, Claire George, Clayton George, Cailyn George, Drew Richter, Riley Richter, and Kiersten Richter; 15 great-grandchildren, Hollitte Greene, Hayden Greene, Tristen Davis, Bryson Davis, Halle Davis, Caden Davis, Morgan Davis, Troy Hickman, Brantley Hickman, Maddie Hickman, Abby Hickman, Baltazar Lund, Judah Yorke, Soloman Yorke, and Noah DeWitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister and her husband, Thelma and Russell Pritts; and a brother and his wife, Donald and Arlene Sleasman.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with Ben Gates officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling is Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials can be given in Betty's name to Bear Lake Church Camp, Chapel Fund.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now