Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
(260) 485-8500
Betty Douglass
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity English Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity English Lutheran Church
1930 - 2019
Betty Douglass Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Betty Douglass, 89, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Carmel, Indiana.

She was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Auburn, to James and Dessie Smith.

Betty was the youngest out of eight girls and one boy, and she also had a twin sister Barb, deceased.

Betty is survived by her husband, Donald Douglass of Fort Wayne, daughter Christine Croom of Denver, Colorado, son David Douglass (Marcie) of Carmel; and five grandchildren, Callie Croom, Colin Croom, Chloe Croom, Elizabeth Ledbetter (David) and Eric Douglass (Robin).

Betty worked in several banks in and around Auburn for a number of years. She also worked in her husband's business along with a large commercial real estate company, E.H. Kilborn.

She graduated from Auburn High School in 1947. Betty was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. She and Donald were married May 5, 1956.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Kathleen Haller officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County SPCA or to Trinity English Lutheran Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 11, 2019
