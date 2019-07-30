|
WAWAKA - Betty Jean Edmonds, 86, of Wawaka, Indiana, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Northridge Village, Albion.
Mrs. Edmonds was born June 4, 1933, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Robert H. and Opal I. (Ferris) Smolinske. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1951, and married Jack Henry Edmonds on Jan. 25, 1953, in Kendallville.
Before she was married, Betty worked at McCray Refrigeration in Kendallville. While Jack was serving in the United States Air Force in Wichita Falls, Texas, she was a receptionist and switchboard operator. Later, she was employed at the candy counter at G.C. Murphy .5 & .10 Store in Kendallville.
Betty was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and she enjoyed vacationing in the Smokey Mountains and Madeira Beach, Florida, and playing the sweepstakes.
Her survivors include her husband, Jack Edmonds, of Kendallville; sons, John and Sharon Edmonds, of Wawaka, David and Kathy Edmonds, of Kendallville, and James and Brenda Edmonds, of Wawaka; son-in-law, Dean Lusby, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildren, Sarah and Deven Hostetler, of LaGrange, Elizabeth and Isaac Payne, of Elkhart, Jeremy and Marlenah Lusby, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Tyler Lusby, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Melissa Edmonds, of LaGrange, Katie and Ryan Kimpel, of Howe, Matthew Edmonds, of Wawaka, Amy and John Johnson, of Indianapolis, Justin and Alex Edmonds, of Wolcottville, Jill and Arthur Jones, of Garrett, Brandon Edmonds and his fiancé, Suzanna Eicher, both of Shipshewana, Bryan and Julie Edmonds, of Awahoo, Hawaii, Heather and Dylan Avore, of Ligonier, Christina Edmonds, of Wawaka, Noah Edmonds, of Wawaka, and Kourtney Edmonds, of Wawaka.
Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Lusby, in 2001; brother, Kenneth Smolinske; and sister, Joan Klink.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with the Rev. David Mathews officiating.
Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery, near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.