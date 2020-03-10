KPCNews Obituaries
|
Betty Jean Evans, 94, formerly of Ray, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Her husband, William "Bill" Evans, passed away on March 13, 2007. They were married for 74 years.

Betty was born on July 26, 1925, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Lawrence E. and Cora E. (Riser) Marckel.

She worked for 38 years at Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana.

Betty loved being a homemaker and working in her flower beds, vegetable garden and playing golf with her friends.

She married William "Bill" Evans on Nov. 30, 1946. in Jackson, Michigan. Church was very important in their marriage. Bill and Betty served on the church board at Ray Community Church and later on at Halls Corner Community Church. Betty was a Sunday school teacher for many years.

Betty and Bill traveled quite extensively on many trips to Hawaii, Africa, and Europe.

Survivors include a son, Dan "Danny" Evans and wife, Rozalind, of Hibbing, Minnesota; a grandson, James "Jimmy" Evans and wife, Stephanie, of Dallas, Texas; a sister-in-law, Betty Marckel, of Fremont, Indiana; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lawrence R. "Dick" Marckel; stepsisters, Helen and Lima; and stepbrothers, Ancel, Carole, and Alan.

Following her wishes, cremation will take place. There will be no services at this time.

Burial will be at a later time at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 10, 2020
