Betty Farekas
1922 - 2020
SOUTH BEND - Betty Zelma Fisher Farekas, 98, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away at North Ridge Village Healthcare Facility in Albion, Indiana, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Betty was born March 27, 1922 in Avilla, Indiana. She was a graduate of Wolcottville High School, Wolcottville, Indiana, where she was a cheerleader and a violin player, and she was a graduate of the South Bend College of Commerce.

On June 28, 1947, in South Bend, Indiana, she married Stephen E. Farekas, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Jo Ann Farekas; three brothers; and a sister.

She worked as an assistant at South Bend Lathe, at G.L.Perry's, and as a secretary with Commonwealth Insurance Company.

She and her husband traveled the entire world, attended plays and shows, and were the Steve & Betty two-some in their dance group.

She was an active member of Community Congregational Church and the Turners Auxiliary.

Her favorite pastimes were IU basketball, Notre Dame football, watching the Chicago Cubs and riding the lawn mower.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Beth Grogg; a grandson, Stephen Grogg; three great-grandchildren, Lola, Ben and Charlotte; three nieces, Kathy (Pat) Fogarty Zole, Patty (Dan) Fogarty Heatherson and Marilyn Fisher Whetzel; and a nephew, Richard (Sharon) Fogarty.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Indiana, with Pastor Garry Fisher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Congregational Church, 19671 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46637.

Kaniewski Funeral Home in South Bend is handling arrangements.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
12:30 PM
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
