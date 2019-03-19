WOLCOTTVILLE - Betty Jane Freed, age 90, of Wolcottville, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.

Mrs. Freed was born in Steuben County, near Helmer, Indiana, on July 12, 1928, to the late Earl and Bertha (Forker) Leas. She graduated from Mongo High School in 1946 and married Gary Woodrow Freed on Nov. 8, 1947, in Kendallville. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2013. Betty was employed with Sealed Power in LaGrange for 27 years before retiring in 1989. She was an active member of the V.F.W. Post 2749 Auxiliary in Kendallville and the Wolcottville Baptist Church.

Survivors include: son, Edward and Lynn Freed of Morman Lake, Arizona; daughter, Carolyn and Terry Ross of LaGrange; daughter, Marilyn Baird of Wolcottville; and daughter, Cindy and Tim Devine of LaGrange. She also is survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses, including: Gary and Sarah Ross of South Milford; Scott and Kim Ross of Georgetown, Kentucky; Melissa and Andrew Bradford of Darlington, Indiana; Jamie and Derrick Potts of Elberfeld, Indiana; Jennifer and Nick Rusk of Grabill; Julie Byrd of Wolcottville; Jill and Mel Boyle of Wolcottville; Nicole and Eric Miller of Shipshewana; and Tiffany Devine of Mishawaka; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by daughters, Sandra Freed, Maxine Freed, and Bertha Freed; son-in-law, Mike Baird; brother, Kenneth Leas; two sisters, Wanda Roberts and Shirley Lawrence; and a stepsister, Vivian Heltzel.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home. Officiating the funeral service will be the Rev. Keith Perry of Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville. Burial will take place in Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange County.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice or Open Door Community Church, Wolcottville.

