Betty Good
1922 - 2020
ANGOLA - Betty C. Good, 97, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1922, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to James C. and Daisy R. (Glentzer) Laisure.

Betty graduated from Hoagland High School in Hoagland, Indiana.

Betty was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Waynedale Chapter.

Betty retired from Rea Wire in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Surviving are her daughters, Christine Counterman, of Angola, Indiana, and Karen Stahly of Goshen, Indiana. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Lisa (Andrew) DeHart, of Texas, Brian (Sonja) Stahly, of Carmel, Indiana, and Heather (Scott) Palmer, of Carmel, Indiana; and seven great-grandchildren, Tyler DeHart, Cameron DeHart, Josh DeHart, Gavin Stahly, Tristan Stahly, Malorie Palmer and Jillian Palmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Good; and her brother, David Laisure.

An Eastern Star service, conducted by the Order of Eastern Star, Waynedale Chapter, followed by a memorial service, officiated by the Rev. Nicole Shaw, will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Betty's memory to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Angola, Indiana.

Masks are required, as mandated by the governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.

Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
AUG
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
