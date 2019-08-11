|
KENDALLVILLE - Betty Jo Hurt, 76, of Kendallville, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Hurt was born in Williamson, West Virginia on Jan. 17, 1943 to the late Jesse and Bertha Coleman.
Survivors include son Tommy Click of Fort Wayne, son Ricky and Annette Click of Kendallville, daughter Peggy Sue and Dave Van Gordon of Kendallville, son Jimmy and Sally Click of Rochelle, Illinois, son Bobby Jo and Liz Click of Kendallville, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Florence Rose, and brother Arthur Coleman.
There will be a private gathering of family and friends at Betty's home in Kendallville with graveside services and burial at Orange Cemetery on Tuesday.
Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 11, 2019