1/1
Betty James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLDWATER, Mich. - Betty Ann James, age 87, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

In 2007, Betty wrote, "If anyone asks how I want to be remembered, please say the following about me: I lived a good life and now I'm ready to be with Jesus, my dear Savior."

Betty was born on Oct. 10, 1933, in Deadwood, South Dakota. Her parents were Alfred Duke and Alberta "Tina" (David) Winters.

She received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Western Michigan University and a Master's Degree from Michigan State University.

Betty taught third grade at Bronson Elementary School for 26 years, and retired in 1993. Teaching was more than a job to her. She put so much love and dedication into working with the children she taught, and she treated each one as though they were part of her family.

She married William R. James on July 26, 1952, in Denver, Colorado.

After retirement, Betty and Bill enjoyed spending winters in Tavares, Florida, going on many cruises and vacationing in Hawaii and Mexico.

Betty was a Cub Scout den mother, belonged to the Red Hats and was proud to have been "Queen Mum". She painted, quilted, loved making scrapbooks, gardened, was an incredible cook and enjoyed reading and making porcelain dolls, but she loved most, spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, William R. James, of Coldwater, Michigan; sons, Dennis (Cindy) James, of Coldwater, Michigan, and William A. (Jeanine) James, of Coldwater, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Kayane James, of Big Timber, Montana; seven grandchildren, Julie, Kevin, Brian, Nick, Will, Tristan and Braden; and nine great-grandchildren, Aaron, Delaney, Alex, Brooke, Brennen, Chase, Emily, Gibson and Piper. She is also survived by special family friends, Ronald Barkley and his children, Matthew and Elizabeth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bruce C. James; and four siblings, Marguerite, George, Alan and James.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held.

The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.

Burial will follow at Knauss Cemetery in Kinderhook Township, Michigan.

A public celebration of Betty's life will be held on July 4, 2021.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the staff at Northern Lakes Nursing Home in Angola and Heartland Hospice for their love and care of Betty over the last two years.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Compassion International.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved