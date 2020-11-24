COLDWATER, Mich. - Betty Ann James, age 87, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

In 2007, Betty wrote, "If anyone asks how I want to be remembered, please say the following about me: I lived a good life and now I'm ready to be with Jesus, my dear Savior."

Betty was born on Oct. 10, 1933, in Deadwood, South Dakota. Her parents were Alfred Duke and Alberta "Tina" (David) Winters.

She received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Western Michigan University and a Master's Degree from Michigan State University.

Betty taught third grade at Bronson Elementary School for 26 years, and retired in 1993. Teaching was more than a job to her. She put so much love and dedication into working with the children she taught, and she treated each one as though they were part of her family.

She married William R. James on July 26, 1952, in Denver, Colorado.

After retirement, Betty and Bill enjoyed spending winters in Tavares, Florida, going on many cruises and vacationing in Hawaii and Mexico.

Betty was a Cub Scout den mother, belonged to the Red Hats and was proud to have been "Queen Mum". She painted, quilted, loved making scrapbooks, gardened, was an incredible cook and enjoyed reading and making porcelain dolls, but she loved most, spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, William R. James, of Coldwater, Michigan; sons, Dennis (Cindy) James, of Coldwater, Michigan, and William A. (Jeanine) James, of Coldwater, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Kayane James, of Big Timber, Montana; seven grandchildren, Julie, Kevin, Brian, Nick, Will, Tristan and Braden; and nine great-grandchildren, Aaron, Delaney, Alex, Brooke, Brennen, Chase, Emily, Gibson and Piper. She is also survived by special family friends, Ronald Barkley and his children, Matthew and Elizabeth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bruce C. James; and four siblings, Marguerite, George, Alan and James.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held.

The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.

Burial will follow at Knauss Cemetery in Kinderhook Township, Michigan.

A public celebration of Betty's life will be held on July 4, 2021.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the staff at Northern Lakes Nursing Home in Angola and Heartland Hospice for their love and care of Betty over the last two years.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Compassion International.

