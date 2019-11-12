KPCNews Obituaries
|
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Betty Johnston

Betty Johnston Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Betty J. Johnston, 86, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Nov. 9, 2019, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.

Born on April 21, 1933, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Jonathan and Mary Annabell (Greider) Bell. They preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, James Johnson, Ken (Karen) Johnston, and John Johnston, all of Huntertown; sisters, Mary Anderson, and Inez Bowers, both of Fort Wayne.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, and three brothers.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at DO McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with calling one hour prior.

Calling will also be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne.

Condolences can be sent to www.domccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 12, 2019
