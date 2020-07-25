1/
Betty Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jones, age 87, died at her home in Kendallville, Indiana, on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Jones are pending at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hite Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Betty's family! I got to know Betty so well when I was her mail carrier for 7 years. She was so special to me. She was the sweetest and kindness person you could ever know. She will be greatly missed by all who ever had the pleasure to know her! Rest in peace, Betty.
Paulette Finucane
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved