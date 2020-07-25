Betty Jones

My deepest sympathy to Betty's family! I got to know Betty so well when I was her mail carrier for 7 years. She was so special to me. She was the sweetest and kindness person you could ever know. She will be greatly missed by all who ever had the pleasure to know her! Rest in peace, Betty.
Paulette Finucane
Friend
