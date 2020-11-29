She was full of life and love. She spread it to all wherever she went; with her family and friends, in her home, and especially in her kitchen. Her garden was her sanctuary. She was devoted to her beloved pets, Doogie and KC. She loved to feed the birds every day. Betty loved and appreciated the beauty of nature. Her life was a blessing to so many whom she touched throughout her 92 years. Mom, we will treasure all the memories that you helped create. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. You taught us about love and kindness. You gave us everything you possibly could.

Betty Jane was born to Fred and Jessie Baumgartner on May 6, 1928. At 20 years old she was introduced to a handsome sailor, John Robert, by his Aunt Helen who she worked with at the telephone company in their hometown of Syracuse.

Their marriage produced three children Kerry, Jay and Debra.

Betty enjoyed her career as a teller at the Auburn State Bank for over 20 years. Later, she and John enjoyed gardening and being with family. She found tremendous pride and passion in her garden and passed that love along to her family.

Preceding her in death were her husband, John, and their oldest child, Kerry. She is survived by her son, Jay (Sandie) of Waterloo, daughter, Debra Brenner (David) of the North Carolina mountains and Outer Banks and daughter-in-law, Judy Schiffli of Butler. Grandchildren include Kelli Lockwood, Kara Stoy, Nicholas Kern, Jacob Kern and Stephanie James; great grandchildren Benjamin, Kerissa, JJ, Trestan, Aliyah, Colston, Jackson, Michael, Tyler, Joanna and Elaina; and great great grandson, Hudson.

She will be laid to rest next to her beloved Johnny in a private "family" graveside service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Betty's family pays a special tribute to Heartland Hospice and the staff at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler for their kindness and devotion which they pledged to her everyday of her final years. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Betty's honor.

"For behold, the winter is past; the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth, the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtle dove is heard on our land." Solomon 2:11-12