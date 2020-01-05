KPCNews Obituaries
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Betty Lou VanWagner


1929 - 2020
Betty Lou VanWagner Obituary

ANGOLA - Betty Lou Van Wagner, 90, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola.

She was born in LaGrange County, Indiana on June 11, 1929, to Albert H. and Neva A. (Wehrly) Howe.

Betty worked for the Prairie Heights School Corporation in the cafeteria for 31 years. She also worked for the Sealed Power Corporation in LaGrange.

She enjoyed square dancing with Bruce with the Magic Squares. She was a member of the Plato United Methodist Church, the Plato United Methodist Women, Mongo United Methodist Women, Springfield Ladies Aid, Plato Home Extension Club, Gray Panthers, Red Hats, Mentor Moms and volunteered for Youth for Christ.

Betty was named the Homemaker of the Year and was a recipient of the Mighty Oak award.

On June 20, 1947, she married Bruce A. Van Wagner. He preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2019.

Betty is survived by her five daughters, Vicki (Barry) McMahon of Wilmington, North Carolina, Wendy (Jerry) Wooster of Orland, Indiana, Debra (Tim) Cain of Whitestown, Indiana, Lisa (Robert) Parker of LaGrange, Indiana, and Lori (Chris) Kurtz of Orland, Indiana; two sons, Randy (Terry) Van Wagner and Jeffrey (Lori) Van Wagner all of LaGrange, 27 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a sister; Waunetta (Jim) McMahon, two brothers, Robert (Wynoma) and Philip Howe, a granddaughter, Abigail Parker and a great-granddaughter, Addison Stout.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. at the Frurip-May Funeral Home Funeral, 309 West Michigan St. LaGrange.

Funeral Services for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at the funeral home with viewing one hour prior to service.

The Revs. Mike Antal and James Bartlett will officiate the service.

Cremation will take place after the funeral service, and her ashes will be buried at Brushy Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in Betty's honor to the or the Youth for Christ.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 5, 2020
