Betty Marner

LAGRANGE - Betty Lou (Schrock) Marner, 74, of LaGrange, Indiana, went home to see her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020, as a result of COVID-19.

She was born on March 27, 1946, in Goshen, Indiana, to Valentine and Barbara (Yoder) Schrock.

On July 3, 1965, in Goshen, she married Perry Albert Marner and he survives.

Betty grew up in the Goshen area and went to Bethany Christian School until the age of 16.

She attended Maple Grove Church of Topeka.

Betty and Perry were the owner/operators of Marner's Six Mile Restaurant.

Survivors include her husband, Perry Albert Marner, of LaGrange; two sons, Chad (Michelle) Marner, of Elkhart and Mark (Joni) Marner, of Shipshewana; three daughters, Rhonda (Ervin) Lambright, of Middlebury, Amanda (Ryan) Zook, of Shipshewana and Tiffany Marner, of Shipshewana; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Brown, Perry (Chellsie) Lambright, Megan (Grady) Dias, Paul (Darla) Marner, Troy Zook, Kaydince Zook, Toby Zook, Jaylin Miller, Kaylee Marner, Klovor Marner, Gunner Bassett and Emberly Bassett; three step-grandchildren, Cherub, Kevin and Carissa; three brothers, Floyd (Darla) Schrock, of LaPorte, Ernie (Jan) Schrock, of Fort Wayne, Glen Schrock, of Finley, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. Celebration of Life service on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St., Topeka.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Jason Gingerich.

Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka.

Due to the current health crisis, the family and funeral home encourages anyone who has been feeling sick or has been exposed to the virus, not to attend the services. Memorials may be given to Bible Memory Ministries.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.