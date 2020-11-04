ALBION - Betty L. Miller, 76, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct 26, 2020, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

Betty was born on May 23, 1944, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Robert and Viola (Jacob) Trittipo. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1962 graduate of Wawaka High School.

She lived in Michigan for 23 years, and returned to Albion for a while before moving to Madison, Indiana, where she battled and survived breast cancer.

While in Madison, she worked as a custodian at Ivy Tech. She returned to Albion in 2008. Throughout her life, Betty was a homemaker and and laborer at various places. She worked at Weyerhauser, Dexter Axle and was an usher at Notre Dame.

She leaves behind her children, Kelly (Mark) Hogan, of Huntington and Scott Miller, of Madison; sisters, Roberta Miller, of Albion and Jan Scott, of Kendallville; and grandchildren, Derick Owen, Kyle Owen, Brent Owen, Kailyn (Jacob) Wolf, Nick Miller, Aiden Miller and Connor Miller. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Lilyannah, Jaxson and Piper, with another great-granddaughter due in April.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Betty's memory may be directed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, is handling the arrangements.