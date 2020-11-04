1/1
Betty Miller
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALBION - Betty L. Miller, 76, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct 26, 2020, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

Betty was born on May 23, 1944, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Robert and Viola (Jacob) Trittipo. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1962 graduate of Wawaka High School.

She lived in Michigan for 23 years, and returned to Albion for a while before moving to Madison, Indiana, where she battled and survived breast cancer.

While in Madison, she worked as a custodian at Ivy Tech. She returned to Albion in 2008. Throughout her life, Betty was a homemaker and and laborer at various places. She worked at Weyerhauser, Dexter Axle and was an usher at Notre Dame.

She leaves behind her children, Kelly (Mark) Hogan, of Huntington and Scott Miller, of Madison; sisters, Roberta Miller, of Albion and Jan Scott, of Kendallville; and grandchildren, Derick Owen, Kyle Owen, Brent Owen, Kailyn (Jacob) Wolf, Nick Miller, Aiden Miller and Connor Miller. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Lilyannah, Jaxson and Piper, with another great-granddaughter due in April.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Betty's memory may be directed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved