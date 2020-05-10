|
HOWE - Betty M. Peters, 86, of Howe, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Life Care Center of LaGrange.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1933, in Constantine, Michigan, to Vinton and Beryl (Ford) Smith.
Mrs. Peters was a homemaker but also worked outside of the house as a secretary at the Lima-Brighton Elementary School and at the Clerk's Office in the LaGrange County Courthouse.
She was a member of the Brighton Chapel.
On Sept. 30, 1955, she married, Bernard Lester Peters at the East Springfield United Methodist Church in rural LaGrange. He survives.
Also surviving are her two daughters, Diane Yoder of The Colony, Texas, and Lorrie (Larry) Watson of Howe; a son, Larry Peters of LaGrange; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vinton Smith; her mother, Beryl Soper; a stepfather, Marion Soper; a sister, Pauline DeWitt; and two brothers, Leonard Smith and Richard Smith.
Funeral services will be held at the Brighton Chapel Church, 5415 N. State Road 3, Howe, on Saturday at 11 a.m. Due to the current social distancing regulations, there will be a limit of 25 people allowed in the church at a time.
The Rev. Rustin Krapfl will officiate the services and burial will take place in Brighton Cemetery, Howe.
A visitation will take place on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Brighton Chapel.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.