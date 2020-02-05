KPCNews Obituaries
WAWAKA - Betty Rose, 80, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away at 5:18 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1939, in Kentucky, the daughter of Alfred and Mildred (Stamper) Fields.

Betty graduated from Garrett High School in 1957.

On August 8, 1982, she married Dee Loren Rose.

Betty worked at several local factories over the years and always helped her husband farm.

She attended Wawaka United Methodist Church for more than 30 years and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. Betty also loved flowers and enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Dee Rose, of Wawaka; two children, Gary (Karen) Handshoe, of Wawaka, and Teri (Kenny) Warrix, of Avilla; five grandchildren, Elisha (Austin) Hardesty, of Fort Wayne, Kristopher Handshoe, of Bryan, Ohio, Kevin Handshoe, of Tuscan, Arizona, Dustin (Melissa) Warrix, of Kendallville, and Jessie (David) Gater, of Middleville, Michigan; three great-grandchildren, Raylin Warrix, Payton Gater, and Amya Gater, all at home; and three sisters, Louise Barth, of Kimmell, Verneda (Bob) Molargik, of Auburn, and Lillian (Larry "Joe") Kinsey, of Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Roger Barth.

Betty will be laid to rest at Cosperville Cemetery, where a private family graveside service will be held.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

